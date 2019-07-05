Bruce & Co Lifted Allstate (ALL) Position by $545,200; Share Price Rose; Tnb Financial Stake in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $755,811

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 3,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.33 million, up from 103,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.94. About 6.31M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 07/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett’s Apple Bet Continues to Buoy Sector — Tech Roundup; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Apple schedules product launch in Chicago for March 27; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.35. About 286,105 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE REPORTS APRIL 2018 CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 220,457 were reported by Td Asset Inc. Royal London Asset Limited owns 144,875 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc owns 5,950 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Argi Invest Serv Lc holds 0.02% or 4,033 shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fiduciary Tru owns 28,147 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sit Associates holds 0% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.11% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 29,375 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life has invested 0.17% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Brown Brothers Harriman &, New York-based fund reported 955 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 507,304 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 3.81 million shares.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,419 shares to 131,894 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 45.68M shares. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,893 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 10,020 shares. Alta Capital Management Ltd holds 6.76% or 604,304 shares in its portfolio. Bouchey Finance Gp holds 23,400 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Monetta Ser owns 15,000 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Invest Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,075 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt Corporation reported 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 623,032 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Co has 1.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Ca has 154,550 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Research reported 1,400 shares. Dock Street Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 189,403 shares or 12.29% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Towercrest Cap Mgmt has invested 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Company has invested 3.71% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

