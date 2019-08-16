Bruce & Co Has Raised Its Position in Compass Minerals (CMP) by $4.32 Million; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding Has Upped by Webster Bank

Webster Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank bought 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 33,034 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 28,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 3.17 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 12/03/2018 – The company also announces a $100 million private placement by Salesforce Ventures; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $50.09. About 99,973 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Reports First-Qtr Snow-Event Data; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘BB’; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Buys 2.2% of Compass Minerals

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. Standen James D. had bought 692 shares worth $36,019 on Monday, May 13. The insider Reece Joseph E bought $53,510. 2,000 shares were bought by Fischer Valdemar L, worth $104,400. 700 shares were bought by WALKER LORI A, worth $36,547.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 81,692 shares. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Ltd Liability Co owns 0.15% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 31,979 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 52,647 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 204 shares. Seabridge Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 73,033 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability stated it has 6,388 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap invested in 0.01% or 392,901 shares. Oppenheimer And invested in 0.01% or 10,107 shares. Art Advsr Limited Co owns 0.08% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 24,008 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 23,918 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc reported 27,256 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 571,619 shares in its portfolio. Valley Advisers has 0.21% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Texas-based Callahan Advsr has invested 0.07% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). California-based Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Webster Bank, which manages about $699.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 2,200 shares to 26,909 shares, valued at $7.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 6,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IWM).

