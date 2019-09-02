Bruce & Co Has Trimmed Amerco (UHAL) Stake by $2.41 Million; Parkwood Has Decreased Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $5.32 Million

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $5.62 during the last trading session, reaching $351.62. About 62,715 shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, MI; 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims

Parkwood Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc sold 32,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 51,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.57 million, down from 83,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Full transcript: Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes on Recode Decode His new book advocates for providing “guaranteed income.”; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update; 15/05/2018 – lmmudyne Announces Strong Quarterly Revenue Growth and Provides Update on Shapiro MD; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s value trumps that of two of the world’s biggest financial firms:; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Provides Statement Regarding Facebook’s Announced Wind-Down Of Data Provider Relationships; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S SYSTEM TO CONNECT WITH OTHER APPS WAS DESIGNED ‘IN A WAY THAT WASN’T GOOD’; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 EPS, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $179.37 million for 9.68 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs reported 88,822 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 11,940 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. United Services Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 65,886 shares. Third Avenue Management Ltd Co holds 2.33% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) or 77,818 shares. 781 were reported by Citadel Llc. Swiss Bancorporation holds 48,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg stated it has 626 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 2,973 shares. 4 are owned by Synovus Financial. Steinberg Asset Mgmt has 0.17% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 3,142 shares. Stevens Management Limited Partnership has 2,865 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability owns 15,774 shares. 580 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Incorporated. Andra Ap has 9,600 shares.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 27,424 shares to 71,972 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,477 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.