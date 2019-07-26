Bruce & Co Continues to Hold Stake in Apple (AAPL); Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Lifted Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) as Share Price Declined

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 51.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 341,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.28 million, up from 664,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 1.32M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 10/05/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption, Leak at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 2018 Capital Investment Plans Remain at $2.7B; 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $207.98. About 11.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 29/05/2018 – Voip-Pal Files a Second Lawsuit Against Apple for Infringement of Four New Patents; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 15/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway doubles Teva bet, confirms Apple purchases; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products Witness Soaring Demand

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Texas AG files lawsuit against Valero – San Antonio Business Journal” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,294 shares. Pitcairn Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 22,469 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability owns 1,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Greatmark Invest Partners reported 2,500 shares. First Personal Financial Serv holds 1,728 shares. Smithfield has invested 0.01% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ipswich Management reported 2,760 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.17% or 234,581 shares. Denali Advisors Lc has 47,000 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 74 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 1,058 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 1.38 million shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Greenleaf Tru accumulated 0.01% or 10,549 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.01% stake.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 50,465 shares to 150,360 shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,677 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 164,822 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Windward Management Ca holds 7.86% or 323,821 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Limited holds 1.68% or 390,659 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 5.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 3.21 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Incorporated holds 3.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 144,670 shares. Paloma Prtn Communication reported 1,318 shares. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc has 0.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harvey Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 6.64% or 72,729 shares. Bartlett Com Limited Liability Corporation owns 444,615 shares. Biondo Inv Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 127,053 shares. 727,714 are held by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt. Johnson Finance Grp has 1.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 86,315 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.79% or 20.44 million shares. Overbrook Corporation reported 1.49% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tesla Short Sellers Bank $1.5B On Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “In Case The Bears Are Right About Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Weak Boeing, Caterpillar Q2, Rate Pressure On Banks, All Weigh – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Movers: BA, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Holding Live Concerts in Stores – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.