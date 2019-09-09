Bruce & Co Upped Allstate (ALL) Position by $545,200; Market Valuation Rose; Intact Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding in 3M Co (MMM) by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Intact Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 26,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.76M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 993,699 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE – APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSSES HAD ESTIMATED COST OF $195 MLN, PRE-TAX, PLUS UNFAVORABLE RESERVE REESTIMATES OF PRIOR REPORTED CATASTROPHE LOSSES; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067

Intact Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 90,700 shares to 267,200 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 348,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.