Bruce & Co Has Decreased Its Ibm (IBM) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Lakewood Capital Management LP Stake In Cdk Global (CDK) Was Upped

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 490,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 2.56M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.80 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 1.62M shares traded or 84.60% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 16/04/2018 – Cyclacel Announces Results of Phase 1 Clinical Data for CDK Inhibitor CYC065; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Rev $576.6M; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First Indexing; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL 3Q REV. $576.6M, EST. $578.4M

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ibm (IBM) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 23,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 116,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.00M, down from 139,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ibm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $141.88. About 5.22 million shares traded or 38.48% up from the average. International BusineS Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – IBM X-Force Report: Fewer Records Breached In 2017 As Cybercriminals Focused On Ransomware And Destructive Attacks; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q REV. $19.07B, EST. $18.83B; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 15/03/2018 – Code42’s Data Security Solution Featured at IBM Think 2018; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 565,000 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $59.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.

