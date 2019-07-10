Bruce & Co Has Increased Its Allstate (ALL) Holding; Koshinski Asset Management Has Trimmed By $920,928 Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position

Bruce & Co Inc increased Allstate (ALL) stake by 1.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bruce & Co Inc acquired 5,800 shares as Allstate (ALL)’s stock rose 1.59%. The Bruce & Co Inc holds 356,800 shares with $33.60M value, up from 351,000 last quarter. Allstate now has $34.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 868,318 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $175M AFTER-TAX; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 20/03/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Allstate Corporation, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., Express Scripts Holding; 12/04/2018 – CHECKR – NEW CUSTOMERS THAT HAVE SELECTED CO’S PLATFORM FOR BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE ADECCO, ALLSTATE, AND LYFT; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 59.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 19,186 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Koshinski Asset Management Inc holds 13,015 shares with $629,000 value, down from 32,201 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $211.33B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 12.35M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Sen Banking Cmte: Brown Statement On CFPB And OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo For Auto Insurance And Mortgage; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, cryptocurrencies; 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 10/04/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT

Among 6 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ALL in report on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills Bankshares & reported 17,734 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc holds 13,187 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. M&R Capital has 0.14% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ckw Fin Grp owns 450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0.03% or 1,505 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Ltd Company invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.29% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Da Davidson And Company reported 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Argent Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Live Your Vision Lc has 503 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 402 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Bancshares has invested 0.02% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fort Point Cap Prtnrs stated it has 4,658 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.07% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 18 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $47.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Barclays Capital maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 21 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wood on Monday, April 1. Deutsche Bank maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Monday, April 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $53 target. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WFC in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.