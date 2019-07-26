Bruce & Co Has Increased Its Stake in Insteel (IIIN) by $600,000 as Stock Price Declined; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Share Value Were Volatile While Tig Advisors Has Decreased Position

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 808,241 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 07/05/2018 – Sony Mobile Selects IDT Wireless Charging Chipset for XZ2 Smartphones and Wireless Charging Dock Solution; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 04/04/2018 – Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for Ml MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad; 30/04/2018 – INTEGRATED DEVICE 4Q REV. $224.6M, EST. $222.2M; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $379.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 54,182 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 36.55% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.98% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board invested in 15,893 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability reported 107,113 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1,048 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% or 17,800 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 11,442 shares. 18,053 were reported by Comerica Savings Bank. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Benjamin F Edwards And Com Incorporated owns 1,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). 17,462 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Ltd. Fmr Ltd Co has 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 13,950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 18,500 shares. Vanguard Gp invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $109,221 activity. THOMPSON G KENNEDY bought 5,000 shares worth $89,300.

More notable recent Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New UK banknote just about passes Turing test – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Stock Market Correction Statistics You Need to Know – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Editas Medicine’s (NASDAQ:EDIT) Share Price Down By 27%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.