Bruce & Co Holding in Allstate (ALL) Lifted by $545,200; Group One Trading LP Increased Stake in Zynga (ZNGA) as Stock Rose

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $104.65. About 612,144 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 02/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KBW RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 673.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 946,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 140,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 7.61 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Doesn’t Expect Any Significant Rev Impact From Gram Games in 2Q; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Zynga to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA’S PINCUS CONVERTS ALL OF HIS HIGH VOTING SHRS INTO COMMON; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kontoor Brands, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:KTB) 24% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 603,746 are held by Royal State Bank Of Canada. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Murphy Management Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,375 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,723 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Rnc Cap Management Lc holds 3,629 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Com reported 40,234 shares. Willis Inv Counsel reported 0.24% stake. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 144,875 shares. 3,058 are owned by Harding Loevner L P. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0.03% or 195,159 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Limited Partnership reported 0.66% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Guardian Life Com Of America holds 0.01% or 958 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Lazard Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 111,914 shares.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zynga +13.8% as analysts upgrade on strong Q1 – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: ZNGA, CMCSA, WMT – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zynga +7.6% after record mobile revenue, bookings – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zynga: No Longer A Punch Line – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Play the Game Right â€” Buy Zynga Stock Today! – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (Put) by 99,700 shares to 83,500 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 41,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,400 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (Put).