Bruce & Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Amerco (UHAL) by $2.41 Million; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Price Rose While Conning Trimmed Its Position

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $349.35. About 50,629 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q REV. $757.6M; 04/04/2018 – U-Haul Extending 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Decatur Storm Victims

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 90,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 465,679 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, down from 556,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 3.62M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 8,586 shares to 400,595 shares, valued at $44.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 15,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners: 5.9% Yield And Quarterly Increases Fueled By Exporting – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Product Partners – Strong Yield And Strong Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AMERCO Schedules First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results Release and Investor Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At AMERCOâ€™s (NASDAQ:UHAL) 5.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “AMERCO Announces Thirteenth Annual Virtual Analyst and Investor Meeting – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Repwest Insurance Company – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About AMERCO’s (NASDAQ:UHAL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

