Bruce & Co Lowered Allstate (ALL) Position By $4.75 Million; Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Sellers Increased By 2.48% Their Shorts

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) had an increase of 2.48% in short interest. COCP’s SI was 95,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.48% from 92,800 shares previously. With 9,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Cocrystal Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:COCP)’s short sellers to cover COCP’s short positions. The SI to Cocrystal Pharma Inc’s float is 0.98%. The stock increased 6.22% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.135. About 3,008 shares traded. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) has declined 46.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COCP News: 22/03/2018 – Cocrystal Pharma Reports 2017 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Overview and Business Outlook; 19/03/2018 COCRYSTAL PHARMA INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Cocrystal Pharma Receives FDA Clearance to Initiate Phase 2a Clinical Study Evaluating CC-31244 for the Treatment of Hepatitis; 03/04/2018 – COCRYSTAL PHARMA RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE TO INITIATE PHASE 2A CLINICAL STUDY EVALUATING CC-31244 FOR THE TREATMENT OF HEPATITIS C VIRUS; 03/04/2018 – COCRYSTAL PHARMA – PHASE 2A STUDY IS OPEN-LABEL STUDY TO EVALUATE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY AND PRELIMINARY EFFICACY OF CC-31244 WITH APPROVED HCV DRUGS

Bruce & Co Inc decreased Allstate (ALL) stake by 13.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bruce & Co Inc sold 47,000 shares as Allstate (ALL)’s stock rose 9.59%. The Bruce & Co Inc holds 309,800 shares with $31.50M value, down from 356,800 last quarter. Allstate now has $35.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $108.29. About 514,799 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Raises IFS Ratings of Allstate Life Insurance Co and Subsidiary Allstate Life Insurance Co of NY to ‘A+’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold ALL shares while 275 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 242.10 million shares or 2.05% less from 247.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Allstate has $12500 highest and $9400 lowest target. $108’s average target is -0.27% below currents $108.29 stock price. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. Wells Fargo maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Friday, July 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 16.58% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.93 per share. ALL’s profit will be $743.21M for 12.03 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.