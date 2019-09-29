Bruce & Co Position in Edap (EDAP) Has Trimmed by $439,916; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding Boosted by A-R-T- Advisors Llc

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Edap (EDAP) by 21.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 219,958 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.08% . The institutional investor held 825,536 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Edap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 102,302 shares traded. EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) has risen 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical EDAP News: 11/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 18; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports First US Cohort Study Results of Focal HIFU Prostate Ablation Shows Promising Outcomes; 14/03/2018 EDAP TMS SA : EDAP TMS to Announce Year End 2017 Financial Results on Tuesday, March 27, 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Announces CIGNA as First Major U.S. Private Health Insurer to Cover HIFU for Prostate Procedure; 17/05/2018 – Edap TMS SA at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q Rev $11.3M; 01/04/2018 – Edap TMS SA Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 27/03/2018 – EDAP TMS SA : EDAP Reports 2017 Annual Results; 03/04/2018 – EDAP TMS: Results Confirm HIFU’s Safety, Efficacy and Benefits for Patients’ Quality of Life; 14/05/2018 – EDAP TMS 1Q EPS 0c

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 213.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 23,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.00M, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $818.83. About 438,908 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Effective Tax Rate Was 36.9% for 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Move Will Affect Approximately 400 Employees in Denver and NY in 4Q 2018; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS AGREEMENT ENTITLES CRUMPACKER TO CASH SEVERANCE TOTALING 26 WEEKS OF PAY AT HIS BASE SALARY – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Some Employees Being Offered Relocation and Retention Packages; 14/03/2018 – CMG TO CONTINUE MKTG PROGRAMS AS IT FINALIZES PLANS FOR NEW CMO; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 15/03/2018 – CMG Announces Launch of International Virtual IT and Business Conference; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS FEDERAL TAX RATE IS ABOUT 21%; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold CMG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.50% less from 25.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited Company owns 1,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 3,478 shares. 13D Lc stated it has 29,192 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 123,120 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc accumulated 11,946 shares or 0.07% of the stock. New Jersey-based Edgestream Prns LP has invested 0.06% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Captrust Financial Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Miles Inc has 334 shares. Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,182 shares. 37,821 are held by Ws Lllp. Baillie Gifford Company reported 490,970 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 341 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 20,657 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 23,451 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

