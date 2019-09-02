Bruce & Co Has Lifted Allstate (ALL) Stake by $545,200; Caterpillar Del (CAT) Position Has Boosted by Scopus Asset Management Lp

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60M, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.39. About 2.08 million shares traded or 34.63% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation

Scopus Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 330% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp bought 165,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.13M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $119. About 2.38M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEES SOME RISK OF HIGHER STEEL PRICES BUT CAN MITIGATE; 06/04/2018 – Option Pit’s Sebastian Has a Trade for Caterpillar (Video); 08/05/2018 – CAT SEES MINING CUSTOMERS BUYING NEW EQUIPMENT, EXPANDING MINES; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 11/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – VOTED TO MAINTAIN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.78 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Trump escalates China trade fight, threatening $100 billion more in tariffs; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 75,000 shares to 425,000 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:HON) by 49,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: China Confirmation Proves Meaningful – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Downgrade Keeps Pressure on Caterpillar Stock – Schaeffers Research” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jcic Asset invested in 21,670 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Kcm Advsrs Lc reported 36,607 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 210 shares. Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Tx has 2,880 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 2,968 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 8,238 shares stake. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 82,109 shares. Tompkins has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owns 39,062 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson owns 26,600 shares. Holderness Investments Co stated it has 11,559 shares. California-based Money Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Johnson Counsel has 0.03% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 11,719 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 13,309 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Systematic Lp accumulated 27,373 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Com holds 0% or 317 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 564,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Counselors has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Voya Inv Mgmt Llc owns 274,949 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Fincl In accumulated 2,800 shares. 832 were reported by Hanson Mcclain. Hartford Financial Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc invested in 26,546 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 74,129 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.2% or 106,519 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 0.16% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,569 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 3.81 million shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas owns 38,853 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Worth Considering Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “All 10 of the NYSE’s biggest decliners are stocks of Argentina-based companies – MarketWatch” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Volt Information Sciences Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to â€œVOLTâ€ – Business Wire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.