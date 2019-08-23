Bruce & Co Has Cut Position in Amerco (UHAL) as Shares Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Upped Its Holding in Exxon (XOM) by $409,520

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 259,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, up from 254,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $294.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 8.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES LNG GLUT OVER IN 2021-2022, DEMAND FOR GAS WILL KEEP GROWING; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 2 PROJECT EXPECTED BY 2022; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $343.15. About 51,254 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 30/03/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Former Hardie-Tynes Co. in Birmingham; 23/03/2018 – U-Haul Announces Plans for Sprawling Eagles Landing Warehouse; 05/03/2018 Northeast Flooding: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Cyclone Victims; 27/03/2018 – U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to St. Louis Flood Victims; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) by 80,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $7.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

