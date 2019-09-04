Bruce & Co Cut Its Holding in Amerco (UHAL) by $2.41 Million; As General Electric (GE) Valuation Rose, Holder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Cut Holding by $2.78 Million

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc sold 308,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $333,000, down from 342,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.19B market cap company. The stock increased 6.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 69.29M shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE Gets a Quick Vote of Confidence From CDS Investors: TOPLive; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL BOSS EYES MORE TRACK, FREIGHT CARS, GE LOCOMOTIVES; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 21/05/2018 – GE, WABTEC LEADERS DISCUSS DEAL IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: `HIGHLY MOTIVATED’ IF OPPORTUNITIES TO DEAL W/INSURANCE; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Traffic and Media Moguls; 20/04/2018 – GE – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.77% . The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12M, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $349.05. About 26,086 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 4.69% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 06/03/2018 – AMERCO FILES FOR FIXED RATE SECURED NOTES SERIES UP TO $4.38B; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 06/03/2018 – Fighting Homelessness: Charity Humble Design Expands to Seattle; 16/04/2018 – U-Haul Relief Assistance for Flood Victims in Toledo, OH and Monroe, Ml; 27/05/2018 – U-Haul Company of Mississippi Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage Ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto; 22/05/2018 – U-Haul at Lee Road Closing after 41 Years; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,167 were accumulated by Parametrica Limited. Punch Associates Inv Mngmt Inc reported 18,950 shares. Victory Management Inc owns 12,072 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Regions Fincl reported 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Somerset accumulated 0.27% or 1,396 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 0.34% or 17,000 shares. Amp Investors Ltd holds 0% or 1,839 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 1,324 shares. 2,600 are held by Robotti Robert. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 0.52% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) or 40,728 shares. 2,533 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 39,510 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Communication invested 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $9.08 earnings per share, up 8.74% or $0.73 from last year’s $8.35 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $176.50M for 9.61 P/E if the $9.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.76 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.32% EPS growth.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc, which manages about $375.63M and $248.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 155,341 shares to 172,314 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13B for 17.02 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. On Thursday, August 15 Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 34,836 shares. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. 10,000 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J.