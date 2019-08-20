Bruce & Co Has Lifted Position in Allstate (ALL) as Market Value Rose; As Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) Market Value Declined, Holder Twin Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.29 Million Its Stake

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.72. About 382,753 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 11/05/2018 – ALLSTATE RETURNS CASH TO HOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 17,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 114,850 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90 million, down from 132,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $111.53. About 1.09 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LLY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – LILLY TO MAKE FIRST PRESENTATION OF REACH-2 FINDINGS AT ASCO; 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON IS ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $410 MLN IN DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION MILESTONES; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – Form 10-Q; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Intends to Initiate Regulatory Submissions in Mid-2018; 30/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Names Leena Gandhi to Lead Immuno-Oncology Medical Development

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Fin Advsrs accumulated 24,144 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 922 were accumulated by Motco. Farmers Bancorp holds 0.94% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) or 18,299 shares. Nomura Holdg owns 61,822 shares. Leisure Mngmt owns 1.28% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 16,183 shares. Bb&T reported 0.03% stake. Pzena Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 252,290 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 88,686 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Conning owns 6,960 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fulton Bancorp Na owns 19,121 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Marathon Management has 5,029 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 423,890 shares. Swiss National Bank owns 1.57M shares.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 sales for $103.40 million activity. Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,163 were reported by Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated owns 3,782 shares. Anchor Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.56% or 890,227 shares in its portfolio. Natl Company Tx has invested 0.96% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Intersect Limited Liability has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). American And Mngmt holds 1,300 shares. Birmingham Capital Mgmt Co Incorporated Al has 25,615 shares. 116,215 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Gabelli Funds Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 83,398 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.39% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1.06M shares. Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.13% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Crossvault Capital Mngmt Limited holds 12,070 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,800 shares to 220,092 shares, valued at $30.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp Common Sto (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Class A Common (NASDAQ:FB).

