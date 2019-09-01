Bruce & Co Upped Allstate (ALL) Holding; As Corning (GLW) Share Value Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Has Cut Stake by $439,197

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $102.39. About 1.50 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.63, EST. $2.60; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Allstate $500m Debt Offering in Two Parts; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $167M AFTER-TAX; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 17/05/2018 – Allstate Corp.: April Estimated Catastrophe Losses $211M Pre-Tax, $167M After-Tax

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 13,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 41,465 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 54,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.85. About 5.08 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – CORNING-FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS LCD GLASS MARKET VOLUME GROWTH TO BE IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGES, AS TELEVISION SCREEN SIZE GROWTH CONTINUES; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 31,239 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,870 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 95,637 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability has 4,542 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 12,261 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc accumulated 14,533 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Fmr has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Moreover, Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.34% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 89,618 shares. Bp Public Limited Com accumulated 37,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Company reported 65,724 shares. Aperio Group Inc Inc Lc stated it has 489,881 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth reported 0.01% stake. Tru Department Mb Bancorporation N A accumulated 1% or 86,427 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Tru reported 183,743 shares. Quantitative Limited Co invested in 105,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Jp Marvel Investment Limited Co has invested 2.79% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Ferguson Wellman stated it has 0.02% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Renaissance Technologies has 0.06% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company has 112,300 shares. Washington Tru Comml Bank invested in 31,295 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Burke And Herbert Bankshares And Trust reported 14,524 shares stake. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.06% or 781,560 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Brave Asset Mgmt Inc invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 7,875 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,624 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv invested in 0.44% or 54,612 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 84,006 shares to 224,453 shares, valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 8,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).