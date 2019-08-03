Bruce & Co Has Upped Its Stake in Allstate (ALL) as Share Price Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Guardian Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Allstate (ALL) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 356,800 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.60 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Allstate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.51. About 1.65 million shares traded or 2.17% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Private Equity Income Growth Cools After Surge in 2017; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MONTH OF APRIL 2018 OF $211 MLN, PRE-TAX ($167 MLN AFTER-TAX); 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 30/03/2018 – Allstate’s ‘Digital Colleague’ Amelia Answers Questions For Call Center Reps; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33M, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 11/04/2018 – Amgen goes back to Rhode Island to build its first next-gen manufacturing site in the US $AMGN @AmberTongPW; 12/03/2018 – Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer says the biotech firm will lower the price of Praluent so long as insurers increase access to patients; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 08/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Vigilant Capital owns 3,450 shares. Independent Investors accumulated 2.36% or 31,832 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt invested in 2.99% or 23,696 shares. Mig Ltd Company holds 1,132 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.42% stake. Somerset reported 18,591 shares or 1.86% of all its holdings. One Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.7% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cap Guardian Com accumulated 83 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation invested in 0.45% or 208,886 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited Com holds 0.04% or 1,326 shares in its portfolio. Tiemann Lc owns 1,469 shares. Northern Corporation reported 8.93M shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 22,438 shares. 3,269 were accumulated by Private Asset Management.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

