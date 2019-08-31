Bruce & Co Stake In Insteel (IIIN) Was Upped; Antero Res (AR) Shareholder Fpr Partners Has Upped Its Stake by $2.11 Million as Shares Declined

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Insteel (IIIN) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, up from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Insteel for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 26,100 shares traded. Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) has declined 51.74% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.74% the S&P500. Some Historical IIIN News: 15/05/2018 – Insteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Insteel Industries 2Q EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – lnsteel Industries Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Insteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, III to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF ABNEY S. BOXLEY, lll TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – INSTEEL INDUSTRIES SAYS ON MARCH 21, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Insteel Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIIN); 24/04/2018 – Insteel Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 lnsteel Industries Announces Addition of Abney S. Boxley, lll to its Board of Directors

Fpr Partners Llc increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fpr Partners Llc bought 263,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The hedge fund held 19.86 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.40M, up from 19.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fpr Partners Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 6.79 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR

Since April 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $109,221 activity. Shares for $89,300 were bought by THOMPSON G KENNEDY on Monday, April 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold IIIN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.33% less from 15.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd accumulated 10,345 shares. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Fmr Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 318 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.02% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) for 1,257 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 37,591 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 1.16M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial Management LP reported 195,896 shares. Prudential Finance invested 0% in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0% or 15,893 shares. 11,036 were accumulated by Citigroup. American Int reported 13,775 shares. Robotti Robert invested in 225,160 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 58,328 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 15,995 shares.

Fpr Partners Llc, which manages about $3.41B and $4.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 63,900 shares to 17.54M shares, valued at $566.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 348,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 insider sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr bought 25,600 shares worth $174,912. $99.30M worth of stock was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. On Wednesday, May 22 Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 1,000 shares. WARBURG PINCUS LLC sold $99.30 million worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 48,911 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd has 389,575 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Warburg Pincus Limited Liability Co owns 16.09 million shares or 4.96% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 7,700 shares. Natixis has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.2% or 113,654 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) or 3.43M shares. Fifth Third Bank owns 954 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 318,161 shares. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Old West Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.62% or 193,764 shares. Us National Bank De holds 4,207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 2,000 shares. Caymus Cap Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 7.92% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).