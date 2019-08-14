Bruce & Co Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL); American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Shareholder American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Decreased Its Position as Valuation Rose

Bruce & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 14.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc bought 12,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 98,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.67 million, up from 85,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $202.82. About 17.48 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 20/04/2018 – Apple Hit by Weaker iPhone Sales Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Apple Will Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES ‘SCHOOLWORK’ IPAD APP FOR SCHOOLS; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 26/04/2018 – Vox Mobile Launches All-Inclusive Managed Service for Apple Devices; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 120,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.14M, down from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $99.54. About 88,289 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 05/04/2018 – American Financial Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 18/04/2018 – AFG TURNKEY CONTRACT VALUED AT NOK 340 MLN EXCL. VAT; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Services Companies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AFG shares while 106 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 54.18 million shares or 4.11% less from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Co has 2,467 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 87,365 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.09% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). United Automobile Association holds 35,326 shares. Westwood Holding Gp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Moreover, Earnest has 0% invested in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 36,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) for 4,124 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 0.02% or 3,129 shares. 6,145 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 154 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 134,824 were accumulated by Macquarie Gru Ltd. 32,731 were accumulated by Dana Inv Advisors Inc.

