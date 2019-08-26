BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Reaches $14.43 52-Week High; Shorts at AS-IP TECH (IPTK) Lowered By 51.85%

AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK) had a decrease of 51.85% in short interest. IPTK’s SI was 1,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 51.85% from 2,700 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AS-IP TECH INC (OTCMKTS:IPTK)’s short sellers to cover IPTK’s short positions. It closed at $0.015 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) hit a new 52-week high and has $15.58 target or 8.00% above today’s $14.43 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $229.39M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $15.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $18.35 million more. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 12,104 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA

AS-IP Tech, Inc. develops technologies for the business aviation and commercial aviation industry in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.43 million. It offers BizjetMobile and fflya technologies that delivers inflight connectivity. It currently has negative earnings. AS-IP Tech, Inc. markets its BizjetMobile product under the CHiiMP and KONNG brand names.

Another recent and important AS-IP Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPTK) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “AS-IP Tech, Inc.’s World’s First Bluetooth Smart Inflight Connectivity Solution To Be Launched by Jetfly – Business Wire” on May 24, 2016.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $229.39 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 74.77 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.