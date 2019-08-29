BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Reaches $14.41 52-Week High; CYMBRIA SHS CL A CANADA (CYMBF) SI Increased By 200%

The stock of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) hit a new 52-week high and has $15.27 target or 6.00% above today’s $14.41 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $229.05M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $15.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $13.74M more. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.41. About 42,529 shares traded or 82.32% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA

CYMBRIA CORP SHS CL A CANADA (OTCMKTS:CYMBF) had an increase of 200% in short interest. CYMBF’s SI was 300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 200% from 100 shares previously. It closed at $42.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BRT Apartments Corp. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 1.80% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). First Advisors L P reported 18,210 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 4,137 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 168,369 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 63,037 were accumulated by Stifel Finance Corporation. Grp owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 6,217 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 14,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Altfest L J And reported 25,450 shares. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.19% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 13,549 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 15,111 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 892,295 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Asset Mngmt One holds 20,755 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co stated it has 1,254 shares.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $229.05 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 74.66 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.