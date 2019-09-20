BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Reaches $14.32 After 6.00% Down Move; RH (RH) Had 6 Bulls

The stock of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.66% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $14.32. About 104,804 shares traded or 286.83% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $228.25 million company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $13.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BRT worth $13.70 million less.

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $228.25 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 74.2 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.35M for 17.05 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About BRT Apartments Corp.’s (NYSE:BRT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Sale of Two Properties for $33.2 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BRT Apartments Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results For 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 6 investors sold BRT Apartments Corp. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial holds 56,837 shares. Sg Americas Secs invested in 12,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt stated it has 24,100 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,833 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp invested in 574,042 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 11,370 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer And Close Limited Co has 6.99% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 428,292 shares. Next Financial Gru Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 7,944 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Lesa Sroufe And Co invested in 0.25% or 20,000 shares. New York-based Savings Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Price Michael F accumulated 144,700 shares or 0.27% of the stock. 19,750 were accumulated by Asset One Limited.

