BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Is At $14.35 Formed Wedge; Altus Midstream Company – Class A (ALTM) SI Increased By 2.15%

Altus Midstream Company – Class A (NASDAQ:ALTM) had an increase of 2.15% in short interest. ALTM’s SI was 5.37M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.15% from 5.25 million shares previously. With 809,900 avg volume, 7 days are for Altus Midstream Company – Class A (NASDAQ:ALTM)’s short sellers to cover ALTM’s short positions. The SI to Altus Midstream Company – Class A’s float is 8.21%. The stock increased 3.67% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $2.685. About 465,928 shares traded. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has declined 67.74% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.74% the S&P500.

BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) formed wedge up with $14.78 target or 3.00% above today’s $14.35 share price. BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) has $230.83 million valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 4,205 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold BRT Apartments Corp. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 1.80% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Capital Mngmt reported 31,249 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 3,198 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 13,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 90,232 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 15,111 shares. Colony Grp Limited stated it has 0.02% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. First Manhattan invested in 0.02% or 206,627 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 200 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 9,100 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 47 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 14,371 shares. Price Michael F reported 168,369 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 21,433 shares.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.38 million for 17.08 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Altus Midstream Company, a midstream corporation, owns oil and natural gas gathering, processing, and transportation assets located in Texas' Permian Basin. The company has market cap of $839.72 million. The Company’s assets include approximately 150 miles of transmission and gathering pipelines, compressor stations, mechanical refrigeration units, cryogenic units, and associated gas treatment facilities. It has a 19.74 P/E ratio. The firm is based in Houston, Texas.