BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) EPS Estimated At $0.21; Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. BRT’s profit would be $3.34M giving it 16.11 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, BRT Apartments Corp.’s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 4,723 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 13.67% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M

Among 2 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pure Storage had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 8. See Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Class A Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus New Target: $22.0000 20.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

08/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $20 New Target: $30 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The firm delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps clients scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their clients and partners.

The stock increased 1.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 1.68 million shares traded. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has declined 9.36% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.79% the S&P500. Some Historical PSTG News: 23/05/2018 – Pure Storage Announces AIRI™ Mini: Complete, AI-Ready Infrastructure for Everyone; 06/03/2018 Pure Storage Data Platform Achieves MEDITECH Certification; 23/05/2018 – The Future of Infrastructure Design: Data-Centric Architecture; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pure Storage Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSTG); 21/05/2018 – Pure Storage 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Veeam and Pure Storage Partner to Deliver Best-In-Class Data Management Platform for the Always-On Enterprise; 03/05/2018 – Pure Storage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – PURE STORAGE 1Q REV. $255.9M, EST. $250.7M; 23/05/2018 – Pure Storage Delivers Pure Evergreen Storage Service (ES2) Along with Major Upgrade to Evergreen Program

Among 2 analysts covering BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BRT Apartments had 4 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BRT Apartments Corp. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 1.80% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Towerview Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.78% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 229,010 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 20,836 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 44,388 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp stated it has 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Ameritas Prns reported 0% stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 565,474 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 10,150 are held by Connor Clark Lunn Inv. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.03% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Colony Gp Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 30,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd owns 12,059 shares. Lesa Sroufe And stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). American Intl Group holds 0% or 6,217 shares. Stifel Finance has 63,037 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties, and owns, operates and develops other commercial and mixed use real estate assets. The company has market cap of $215.13 million.