BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) Analysts See $0.21 EPS; Maple Capital Management Has Cut Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 29.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc analyzed 8,709 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)'s stock rose 7.52%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 20,977 shares with $2.18 million value, down from 29,686 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $287.78 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Analysts expect BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report $0.21 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter's $0.24 EPS. BRT's profit would be $3.34 million giving it 16.23 P/E if the $0.21 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, BRT Apartments Corp.'s analysts see -8.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.63. About 25,551 shares traded or 14.76% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 13.67% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.24% the S&P500.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $262.64 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93 million. $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A on Tuesday, February 12. Matthew Price also sold $1.98 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,000 shares worth $294,750. Schomburger Jeffrey K also sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 4. $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by PELTZ NELSON.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Savings Bank reported 218,037 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Saratoga Research Inv Mngmt owns 3.79% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 532,786 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs accumulated 2.55% or 322,279 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 15.26M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co owns 166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 1.12 million shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management owns 658,566 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc owns 33,442 shares. 25,042 were accumulated by Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Edgewood Mngmt Lc reported 2,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,587 were reported by Bouchey Fincl. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 1.11 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3.17M shares. Putnam Fl owns 78,744 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.06 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 13 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $11200 target. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BRT Apartments Corp. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 4.90 million shares or 1.80% more from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). 63,037 are held by Stifel. Huntington Bankshares has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). 168,369 were reported by Price Michael F. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 529 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). 988 are held by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. 43,013 are owned by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 129,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 109,906 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com reported 266,465 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon invested in 0% or 132,220 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 20,755 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,198 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties, and owns, operates and develops other commercial and mixed use real estate assets. The company has market cap of $216.72 million.

