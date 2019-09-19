BRT Apartments (BRT) to pay $0.22 on Oct 10, 2019; Shorts at Rocky Brands (RCKY) Raised By 10.88%

Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY) had an increase of 10.88% in short interest. RCKY’s SI was 123,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.88% from 111,200 shares previously. With 35,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Rocky Brands Inc (NASDAQ:RCKY)’s short sellers to cover RCKY’s short positions. The SI to Rocky Brands Inc’s float is 1.82%. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 31,004 shares traded. Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) has risen 20.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.77% the S&P500. Some Historical RCKY News: 24/04/2018 – Rocky Brands 1Q EPS 44c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rocky Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCKY); 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 05/03/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – THE APPROVED REPURCHASE PROGRAM REPLACES PREVIOUS REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT EXPIRED ON MARCH 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 Rocky Brands Announces New Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – ROCKY BRANDS INC – INVENTORY AT MARCH 31, 2018 DECREASED 5.3% TO $65.2 MLN COMPARED TO $68.8 MLN ON SAME DATE A YEAR AGO; 17/05/2018 – Rocky Brands Declares Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands

BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) is expected to pay $0.22 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:BRT) shareholders before Sep 24, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. BRT Apartments Corp’s current price of $14.98 translates into 1.47% yield. BRT Apartments Corp’s dividend has Sep 25, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 30,073 shares traded or 11.97% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP BRT.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11.1 PCT TO $0.20/SHR; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Rev $29.7M; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 13/03/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP. RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND APPROXIMATELY 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT

BRT Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust , owns, operates, and develops multi-family properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $238.13 million. It operates through two divisions, Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate. It has a 77.62 P/E ratio. The firm also owns, operates, and develops commercial, mixed use, and other real estate assets.

More notable recent BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About BRT Apartments Corp.’s (NYSE:BRT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BRT Apartments Corp. Announces Sale of Two Properties for $33.2 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BRT Apartments Corp. Reports Second Quarter Results For 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BRT Apartments Corp. Reports First Quarter Results for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 6 investors sold BRT Apartments Corp. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Grp Inc invested in 6,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd owns 1,879 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price Michael F holds 144,700 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 911 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings reported 10,171 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 21,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). 10,700 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Daiwa Gp reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 9,100 shares. The New York-based Altfest L J has invested 0.33% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 39,802 shares. Stifel Financial reported 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 24,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Rocky Brands, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 5.13 million shares or 2.62% more from 4.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock reported 699,526 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Moreover, Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 400 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Chicago Equity Prtn Llc accumulated 32,990 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY). Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) for 15,771 shares. Legal General Public Limited Co holds 0% or 1,016 shares. Ameriprise Finance reported 36,692 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 19,883 shares. Franklin Resources Inc, a California-based fund reported 159,041 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3,987 shares. Fmr Limited reported 115 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Company reported 0% stake. Northern invested in 87,452 shares or 0% of the stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $234.26 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. It has a 15.3 P/E ratio. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

More notable recent Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Rocky Brands, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCKY) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rocky Brands, Inc. (RCKY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wolverine Boosts Shareholder Value Via New Share Buyback Plan – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 12, 2019.