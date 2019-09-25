Brt Apartments (BRT) Holder Towerview Lowered Position; As Celanese Del (CE) Stock Rose, Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Trimmed Holding by $1.06 Million

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 16,109 shares traded. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 02/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 208-Unit Value Add Property in Daytona Beach, Florida; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT PROPERTY FOR $30.8M; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch Outlines Pro-Jobs, Pro-America Trade Strategy at BRT; 22/04/2018 – DJ BRT Apartments Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRT); 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – MORTGAGE DEBT MATURES IN 2028, CARRIES AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.37% AND IS INTEREST ONLY UNTIL 2023

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 9,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 216,402 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.33 million, down from 226,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $122.58. About 452,192 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 30/04/2018 – Celanese to Increase Global VAM and Acetic Acid Production Through New Capacity and Debottlenecking Projects; 04/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Ateva® EVA Polymers Price Increase; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsions, VAM Product Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.52 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.44 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $311.82M for 12.16 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 30,329 shares to 265,624 shares, valued at $287.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CE shares while 148 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 116.62 million shares or 0.52% less from 117.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap reported 53,800 shares. Foster And Motley, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,741 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 31,451 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 11,664 shares. Jane Street Group Lc owns 33,007 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 774,277 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 81,627 were reported by Amp Investors Limited. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 637 shares. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.23% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 37,374 shares. Everence Mgmt Inc invested 0.09% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Serv Automobile Association invested in 45,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axa reported 68,889 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc reported 522,143 shares.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.33M for 17.67 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company accumulated 1,879 shares. Sg Americas Securities owns 0% invested in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 12,082 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 14,293 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 15,552 shares. Price Michael F accumulated 144,700 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 3,580 shares. Menta Llc holds 28,876 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 9,100 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc holds 0% or 10,171 shares. 39,802 are held by Shell Asset Management Company. Vanguard Gp Incorporated invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer & Close Limited Company invested 6.99% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Bailard has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Asset Management One Company Ltd holds 19,750 shares.