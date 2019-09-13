Brt Apartments (BRT) Holder Towerview Lowered Its Stake; Endurance Wealth Management Holding in Ecolab Com (ECL) Increased by $547,660 as Stock Price Rose

Towerview Llc decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (BRT) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc sold 48,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.21% . The institutional investor held 180,292 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55M, down from 229,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Brt Apartments Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.42. About 43,702 shares traded or 70.67% up from the average. BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) has risen 8.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BRT News: 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – $30.8 MLN DEAL, INCLUDES $19.0 MLN OF MORTGAGE DEBT OBTAINED IN CONNECTION WITH ACQUISITION; 21/05/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Acquires 281-Unit Value Add Property in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS CORP – AN ENTITY IN WHICH IT HAS A 50% EQUITY INTEREST ACQUIRED LANDINGS OF CARRIER PARKWAY FOR $30.8 MLN; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q EPS $1.75; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Corp. Raises Quarterly Dividend Approximately 11.1%; 08/05/2018 – BRT Apartments 2Q Net $25.2M; 13/03/2018 – BRT Apartments Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20c From 18c; 21/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 281-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DALLAS/FT; 02/05/2018 – BRT APARTMENTS BUYS 208-UNIT VALUE ADD PROPERTY IN DAYTONA; 07/03/2018 SENZAGEN AB SENZA.ST – BRT WILL MARKET AND PROVIDE GARD IN US AND PERFORM TEST IN ITS LABORATORY IN NORTH CAROLINA

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (ECL) by 13.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 2,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 23,540 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 20,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $197.77. About 1.02 million shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold BRT shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.01 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 58,759 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 13,549 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Limited Liability Company accumulated 29,833 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Manhattan holds 207,927 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 54,430 shares. 19,750 were reported by Asset Management One. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,482 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 23,095 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 21,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And Close Limited Liability Co holds 428,292 shares or 6.99% of its portfolio. The California-based Bailard has invested 0.02% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Legal General Group Inc Pcl invested 0% in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) for 10,171 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 15,552 shares.

Analysts await BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) to report earnings on December, 9. They expect $0.21 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BRT’s profit will be $3.31 million for 17.17 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by BRT Apartments Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

