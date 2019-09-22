BRP Inc. (DOOO) and REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Comparison side by side

As Recreational Vehicles businesses, BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) and REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Inc. 32 0.00 N/A 1.86 18.96 REV Group Inc. 12 0.30 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BRP Inc. and REV Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REV Group Inc. 0.00% -2.4% -0.9%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for BRP Inc. and REV Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 REV Group Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

On the other hand, REV Group Inc.’s potential downside is -4.10% and its average price target is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.91% of REV Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRP Inc. -0.59% -1.15% 14.81% 21.79% -13.34% 36.18% REV Group Inc. 0.07% 2.03% 15.91% 75.33% -11.86% 94.01%

For the past year BRP Inc. was less bullish than REV Group Inc.

Summary

BRP Inc. beats REV Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names. The company also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as other services. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.