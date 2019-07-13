BRP Inc. (DOOO) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) Contrasting side by side

As Recreational Vehicles companies, BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) and Marine Products Corporation (NYSE:MPX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Inc. 30 0.00 N/A 1.86 15.68 Marine Products Corporation 15 1.70 N/A 0.82 17.74

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of BRP Inc. and Marine Products Corporation. Marine Products Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to BRP Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. BRP Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Marine Products Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of BRP Inc. and Marine Products Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marine Products Corporation 0.00% 36% 25.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BRP Inc. and Marine Products Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 15.2%. Comparatively, Marine Products Corporation has 10.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRP Inc. 0.52% -4.67% -0.75% -24.31% -9.1% 12.63% Marine Products Corporation -3.31% 7.58% 7.5% -30.51% -8.48% -13.54%

For the past year BRP Inc. has 12.63% stronger performance while Marine Products Corporation has -13.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Marine Products Corporation beats BRP Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names. The company also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as other services. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.