BRP Inc. (DOOO) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Recreational Vehicles companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BRP Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 69.46% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of BRP Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.62% of all Recreational Vehicles companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BRP Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 275.76% 31.30% 12.63%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing BRP Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Inc. N/A 32 18.96 Industry Average 123.20M 44.68M 18.66

BRP Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio BRP Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for BRP Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.50 2.77

BRP Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $45, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. As a group, Recreational Vehicles companies have a potential upside of 27.99%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, BRP Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BRP Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BRP Inc. -0.59% -1.15% 14.81% 21.79% -13.34% 36.18% Industry Average 3.50% 2.98% 9.54% 30.39% 22.34% 36.21%

For the past year BRP Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

BRP Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors BRP Inc.’s rivals beat BRP Inc.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names. The company also provides parts, accessories, and clothing, as well as other services. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.