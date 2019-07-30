Brown & Brown (BRO) Stock Value Rose While Clarkston Capital Partners Lifted Its Position; Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $575,739

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 47,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.90 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.59M, up from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.37. About 570,696 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO)

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 70.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 10,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,350 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 15,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.46. About 3.71M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PROPOSED PURCHASE BY CVS H; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Another trade for 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million was sold by MERLO LARRY J. 4,000 shares were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J, worth $233,080 on Friday, March 1. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Asset holds 8,620 shares. 30,827 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Notis has invested 1.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Veritas Mngmt (Uk) holds 4.06% or 242,466 shares. Haverford Financial Services Inc holds 176,698 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 78,972 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has 350 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Regions has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt invested 0.96% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Michigan-based Concorde Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 75,582 shares. Moreover, Fiera Corporation has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd holds 82,875 shares.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,834 shares to 48,596 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,623 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 36,006 shares. Ameriprise Financial invested in 0.01% or 623,988 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 83,828 shares. Ruggie Group holds 2,218 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 57,352 shares. Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers has invested 0.01% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 90,483 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.9% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Kbc Nv reported 0.02% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Swiss National Bank invested in 437,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Three Peaks Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.98% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Burgundy Asset Ltd owns 0.71% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 2.35 million shares.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares to 362,915 shares, valued at $54.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,828 shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

