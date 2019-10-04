Brown & Brown (BRO) Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $634,359; Tekla Capital Management Boosted Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake by $784,887

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 86.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 19,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 41,441 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 22,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 1.40 million shares traded or 23.98% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO)

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 4,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 84,145 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41 million, up from 79,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.64% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 360,362 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 08/05/2018 – Sage Outdoor Adventures Leases Fishing Rights on Piney Valley Ranch; 27/04/2018 – Innersight Entertainment Introduces Book Two in Seven-Part Sage Alexander Series; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – INTEGRATION IS CURRENTLY LIVE IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, GERMANY AND UK; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Pre-items, Pretax Pft GBP208M; 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with; 13/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for May. 21; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.68

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artisan Prtn LP holds 0.2% or 586,696 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 7,000 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). The Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Hanson Mcclain Incorporated, California-based fund reported 4 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,296 shares. Prudential Incorporated reported 2,490 shares. 430 were reported by Pnc Fincl Serv Gru Inc. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reported 2,100 shares. Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.01% or 93 shares. Blair William Co Il has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 46,231 shares. Cap Guardian Trust Comm owns 122,251 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Has Been a Rocket Ship This Week – Motley Fool” on January 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Biotech Takeout Targets Perfect for Biogen – The Motley Fool” published on March 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit: Way Ahead Of The Competition – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sage prices stock offering at $150; shares down 5% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Highlights Pipeline and Business Progress – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 26,000 shares to 334,998 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 105,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,047 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 191.60 million shares or 0.83% less from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 374,761 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.34M shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 21.81 million shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Com owns 852,300 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 173,387 shares. Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Victory Cap Management Incorporated reported 3.89 million shares. Spectrum Management Gp has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 800 shares. Sei stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc owns 0.02% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 136 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl has invested 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Moreover, Polar Cap Llp has 0.51% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Finemark Fincl Bank Trust reported 6,291 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A reported 76,805 shares.

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Cossio Insurance Agency – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Pay A 0.5% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Yozell Associates – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 6,917 shares to 273 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 13,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,340 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).