Brown & Brown (BRO) Position Maintained by Clarkston Capital Partners Llc; Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 47,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 4.90 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.59M, up from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 863,668 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73 million, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $179,806 activity.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares to 250,058 shares, valued at $62.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 801,828 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 6,100 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

