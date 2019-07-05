Brown & Brown (BRO) Share Price Rose While Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $5.61 Million; Sageworth Trust Co Has Decreased Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Holding by $352,470; Stock Price Declined

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 193,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.55M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 191,898 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $355.79. About 1.58 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. OFFICIAL SAYS SURCHARGE REDUCTION WILL MAKE U.S. GOODS AND SERVICES MORE COMPETITIVE ON WORLD MARKET; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO; 16/04/2018 – AIR NEW ZEALAND – WORKING WITH ROLLS-ROYCE ON GLOBAL ISSUE INVOLVING SOME OF TRENT 1000 ENGINES THAT POWER ITS BOEING 787-9 DREAMLINER FLEET; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 03/05/2018 – A fan blade broke off one of the Boeing 737-700’s two engines; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: JAPAN’S NEW ADVANCED FIGHTER MAY BE BASED ON EXISTING FOREIGN DESIGN; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 09/05/2018 – Boeing C.E.O. Downplays Loss of $20 Billion Contract With Iran

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. BRO’s profit will be $78.06M for 30.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acorda Thearapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 243,828 shares to 275,102 shares, valued at $3.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. 2,916 shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B, worth $1.20 million. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings.