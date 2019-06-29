Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Brown-Forman Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 36.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Brown-Forman Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.59% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
On first table we have Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|16.65%
|30.43%
|10.38%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|N/A
|50
|31.13
|Industry Average
|811.40M
|4.87B
|20.38
Brown-Forman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|5.00
|4.00
|2.79
As a group, Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies have a potential upside of 176.96%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown-Forman Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brown-Forman Corporation
|-1.3%
|-4.45%
|3.22%
|3.49%
|-6.18%
|6.94%
|Industry Average
|3.30%
|8.01%
|9.99%
|7.32%
|18.68%
|13.74%
For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Brown-Forman Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
