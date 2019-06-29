Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-A) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.A) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brown-Forman Corporation has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 36.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Brown-Forman Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.59% of all Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brown-Forman Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brown-Forman Corporation N/A 50 31.13 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

Brown-Forman Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Brown-Forman Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brown-Forman Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 5.00 4.00 2.79

As a group, Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies have a potential upside of 176.96%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brown-Forman Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brown-Forman Corporation -1.3% -4.45% 3.22% 3.49% -6.18% 6.94% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

For the past year Brown-Forman Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Brown-Forman Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brown-Forman Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.