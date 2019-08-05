Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Share Price Were Volatile While Tirschwell & Loewy Has Lowered Holding; As Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Market Valuation Rose, Archon Capital Management Upped by $2.51 Million Its Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.17 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 55,769 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Plans to Become Current in SEC Filings on or Before May 10; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Honeybee Acquisition to Close Toward End of May; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Co Hasn’t Filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for Yr Ended Dec. 31; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Notification of Noncompliance Has No Immediate Effect on Trading; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 9,442 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 507,221 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.77 million, down from 516,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 45,582 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – PAUL VARGA TO RETIRE; LAWSON WHITING NAMED INCOMING CEO AS OF JANUARY 1, 2019; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 976,798 shares to 557,991 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 272,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 694,459 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Myths About Penny Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on January 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Has Synchronoss Technologies Finally Gotten Back on Track? – Motley Fool” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synchronoss Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Stock Plunged Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 24,052 shares. 35 are held by Regions Financial Corp. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.03% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Renaissance Tech holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 465,293 shares. 15,860 are held by Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc. 140,000 were accumulated by Brighton Jones Limited Liability. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 21,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 82,593 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Services Automobile Association reported 11,700 shares. Raymond James Associate reported 221,170 shares. 2.47M were accumulated by Archon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Kbc Gp Nv invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).