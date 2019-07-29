Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Holding Maintained by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc; Centurylink (CTL) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Holding by $1.15 Million

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 104,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 524,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 420,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 1.34M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.34. About 158,908 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y +80, $300m 20Y +100; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sees FY18 Split-Adjusted EPS of $1.43 to $1.48

More notable recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) ROE Of 51% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Brown-Forman Named One of the DEI ® Best Places to Work – Business Wire” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brown Forman: It’s True, Sin Sells – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Brown-Forman Stockholders Elect Directors and Board Approves Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 64,442 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $42.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 154,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,644 shares, and cut its stake in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 10 Highest-Yielding Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500 – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink Q1: Revenues miss; reviewing consumer business – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was bought by Chilton Kevin P.. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 were bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P.