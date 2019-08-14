Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Holder Bartlett & Co Has Decreased Its Position; As Whirlpool (WHR) Market Valuation Rose, Orrstown Financial Services Trimmed by $324,456 Its Position

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 28.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 10,189 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,060 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 36,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 693,087 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) by 88.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 2,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 324 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 2,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 570,680 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MAY 23, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA SETS FINAL DIVIDEND AT 4 RUPEES/SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Robinson Sears Hometown Store; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Capital Management Exits Position in Whirlpool; 17/04/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Annual Stockholders’ Meeting Results; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA CFO ANIL BERERA RESIGNS

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31 billion and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,772 shares to 199,317 shares, valued at $35.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 8,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,851 shares to 16,052 shares, valued at $642,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.81 earnings per share, down 16.26% or $0.74 from last year’s $4.55 per share. WHR’s profit will be $242.05M for 8.90 P/E if the $3.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.01 actual earnings per share reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.99% negative EPS growth.