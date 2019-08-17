Brown Forman Cl B (BF.B) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Has Increased Its Stake by $21.98 Million; Perkins Capital Management Maintains Position in Usa Technologies (USAT)

Lord Abbett & Company increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Cl B (BF.B) by 168.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company bought 422,642 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 672,842 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.51 million, up from 250,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $57.54. About 1.09 million shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman FY18 EPS View Includes Negative Impact From Tax Reform of 3c, Negative Impact of 10c From 4Q Charity Creatio; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CEO PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (USAT) by 157% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 175,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.08% . The institutional investor held 287,935 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, up from 112,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $455.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 1.06M shares traded or 30.49% up from the average. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.44% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.44% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 22/03/2018 – USA Technologies Showcasing Integrated Enterprise Software and Digital Payments Platform at the NAMA Show 2018; 12/03/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14; RATING OUTPERFORM; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Year Strategic Alliance Agreement; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies Sees FY Rev $138M-$142M; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 08/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $138 MLN TO $142 MLN; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 08/05/2018 – USA Technologies 3Q Rev $35.8M

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New Com (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 131,827 shares to 45,783 shares, valued at $17.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp Com (NYSE:WAL) by 916,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold USAT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 30.81 million shares or 18.08% less from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) has invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Voya Limited Liability reported 21,983 shares. American Gp holds 0% or 36,341 shares. 112,830 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Company. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 56,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors holds 0% or 34,195 shares in its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Lc invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). First Republic Management reported 103,005 shares. First Washington invested in 1.02M shares or 2.14% of the stock. S Squared Ltd Llc owns 488,031 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Shannon River Fund Llc accumulated 600,501 shares. 114,400 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. Legal General Group Public Ltd invested 0% in USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT). Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

