Brown Forman (BF.B) Valuation Were Volatile While Schwartz Investment Counsel Decreased by $36.71 Million Its Holding; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Raised Its Stake

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 355.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 22,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,228 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.20M, up from 6,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $127.97. About 738,850 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $81; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 08/05/2018 – American Express Shareholders Vote Down Shareholder Proposal Related to Independent Chairman, 64.6% Against and 35.4%

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 83.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold 706,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 138,250 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.30 million, down from 844,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 392,914 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Refines Organization to Support Continued Strong Global Growth; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for June 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sba Communications Corporation by 20,000 shares to 168,000 shares, valued at $33.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,290 shares to 162,124 shares, valued at $19.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,764 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

