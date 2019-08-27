Brown Forman (BF.B) Stake Maintained by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc; Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Shares Rose While Serengeti Asset Management LP Lifted by $1.76 Million Its Position

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 10,147 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 99,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 1.32 million shares traded or 0.17% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 802,076 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 19/03/2018 – PAMPA SAYS DEAL REACHED W/ ECUADOR ON 18 BLOCK $176M DISPUTE; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 23/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA TO BUILD FOURTH WIND FARM; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B

