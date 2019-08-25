Brown Forman (BF.B) Shareholder Allstate Raised Holding by $372,424 as Shares Were Volatile; Primecap Management Company Position in Csx Corp. (CSX) Lowered by $42.77 Million as Market Value Declined

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Csx Corp. (CSX) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 578,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.35 million, down from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Csx Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene

Allstate Corp increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 38.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp bought 7,162 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 25,968 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 18,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $57.44. About 1.35M shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Cramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Brown-Forman $300m 7Y, $300m 20Y; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.08% or 82,100 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0.3% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.41% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 7.18M shares. 3,000 were reported by Smith And Howard Wealth Management Ltd Liability. Iowa National Bank owns 4,415 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 43,144 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn reported 4,200 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 42,800 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,204 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chatham Grp accumulated 14,300 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 10,626 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru holds 0% or 202 shares. Alleghany De holds 3.26 million shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 969,985 shares to 23.86 million shares, valued at $2.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 3.17M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: CSX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX (CSX) Is Up 1.71% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), The Stock That Zoomed 190% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.00 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.