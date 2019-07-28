Brown Forman (BF.B) Share Price Were Volatile While Bbr Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Shareholder Kingdon Capital Management Has Cut Its Position by $897,946 as Stock Rose

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 403,434 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.89M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.51 million, down from 2.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $55.23. About 1.05M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 21/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ELECTION OF SKEANS INCREASES NUMBER OF DIRECTORS ON BROWN-FORMAN’S BOARD TO 14; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Reports Strong Year-to-Date Results; Operating Income Up Double-Digits; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names John Hayes President of USA & Canada; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN NAMES LAWSON WHITING SUCCESSOR TO CEO VARGA; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 128,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.50 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. It closed at $12.66 lastly. It is up 19.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27B and $747.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,600 shares to 270,067 shares, valued at $31.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 365,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 598,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 8,184 shares to 141,596 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 9,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

