Brown Forman (BF.B) Position Upped by Lindsell Train Ltd; Moon Capital Management Trimmed Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Position by $23.79 Million; Shares Rose

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 20.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 50,000 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 291,502 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.38M, up from 241,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 530,223 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.03% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.46% the S&P500.

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc analyzed 510 shares as the company's stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,876 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27B, down from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $48.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 922,071 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36 million and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 24,440 shares to 105,886 shares, valued at $3.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 45 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Greenlight Capital Re Ltd (NASDAQ:GLRE).

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B)