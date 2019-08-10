Brown Forman (BF.B) Holding Held by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Holds Stake in Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,685 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 65,795 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 59,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 794,022 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN REPORTS STRONG YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS; OPERATING INCOME UP DOUBLE-DIGITS; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B); 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Creates Global Corporate Affairs Organization; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 380,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 764,762 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 billion, up from 384,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Banco Bradesco Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 14.16M shares traded or 5.10% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 25/04/2018 – Schroder Emerging Market Adds Midea Group, Cuts Bradesco; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS CREDIT RECOVERY FOR TROUBLED COMPANIES IN BRAZIL STILL SLOW; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SAYS GROWTH ON LOANS VOLUME TO COMPENSATE FOR FALLING INTEREST RATES IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – Creditors lead effort to sell Brazil’s Odebrecht rail unit; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO LAZARI SEES BRAZIL RECOVERY STILL FRAGILE; 26/04/2018 – BRADESCO HAS APPETITE FOR PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 26/04/2018 – Banco Bradesco 1Q EPS BRL2.91; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 03/05/2018 – Brazilian banks, funds join arbitration against Petrobras -paper

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 10,134 shares to 73,286 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,165 shares, and cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL).

