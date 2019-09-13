Brown Forman (BF.B) Holder Tci Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position as Shares Were Volatile; Miura Global Management Trimmed Its Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Market Valuation Rose

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.75 during the last trading session, reaching $253.06. About 304,207 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 27,191 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 244 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 27,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.79. About 1.15M shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces Leadership Succession Plan; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 351.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

