Brown Forman (BF.B) Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Holding by $5.51 Million as Market Valuation Were Volatile; As General Mls (GIS) Share Value Rose, Manchester Capital Management Upped Position

Manchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 6206.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc bought 38,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 39,289 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 3.15M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 46.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 100,173 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 113,782 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31 million, down from 213,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.72 million shares traded or 101.66% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER PAUL C. VARGA HAS DECIDED TO RETIRE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 Million Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN 3Q EPS 39C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brown-Forman Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BF.B)

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $779.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,682 shares to 30,459 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 54,756 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,824 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 136,858 shares. 52,263 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Tru Company. Sky Inv Gru Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.51% or 82,041 shares. Citigroup accumulated 711,702 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication accumulated 12,303 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 7,084 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advisors invested in 0.13% or 23,250 shares. Northern owns 7.53 million shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wellington Shields & reported 0.41% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Private Ocean Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.15% or 74,481 shares. 153,071 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Limited Com.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,191 shares to 128,015 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 2,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,771 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

