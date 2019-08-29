Brown Forman (BF.B) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake by $9.96 Million; As Abbvie Com (ABBV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Green Square Capital Has Decreased Its Stake

Green Square Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 79.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc sold 64,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 16,372 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 80,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 6.50 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO RECEIVES TENTATIVE FDA APPROVAL FOR GENERIC ANDROGEL, 1.62 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 191,583 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 353,421 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.65 million, down from 545,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 1.96M shares traded or 50.04% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – CEO of Jack Daniel’s maker Brown-Forman to step down; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Paul Varga to Retire as CEO; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – @JimCramer: Buy Jack Daniels maker Brown-Forman on growth prospects, global appeal

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ABBV Options Traders React to Piper Jaffray Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Future Of HCV Market Duopoly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. $504,750 worth of stock was bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. Shares for $3.62 million were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, July 31. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Green Square Capital Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $154.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 24,587 shares to 78,614 shares, valued at $3.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Center Coast Brkfld Mlp Enrgy Shs Ben Int (CEN) by 266,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corp has 21,472 shares. Natixis reported 625,823 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank invested 0.15% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Philadelphia has 15,706 shares. New York-based Allen Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Nadler Fin Grp Inc holds 10,083 shares. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 32,774 shares. 53,937 were reported by Williams Jones & Associates Ltd Co. America First Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 1,130 shares in its portfolio. Biondo Advsr Llc invested in 64,346 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 84,158 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Limited Co reported 0.03% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 59,761 were reported by Sandy Spring Bancorp. Kentucky-based Argi Investment Limited Co has invested 0.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 25,581 were reported by Compton Cap Mgmt Inc Ri.